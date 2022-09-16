Manchester City Starting XI Prediction, Team News vs Wolves

Manchester City are bringing a great amount of positive momentum into the international break. Fresh off a come from behind, 2-1 win over Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League in midweek, they have one last fixture before the internationals, and it’s a less than extremely challenging one.

City travels to the Molineux, to take on lower table Wolverhampton Wanderers. And they’ll take on Wolves with a squad that is getting fitter and fuller right now. Already dangerous, City is now getting even more lethal.

Man City vs Wolves

Kickoff: Sat. Sept. 17, 1230pm

PL Form: Man City DWWDW Wolves WDDLD

Team News for Both Sides

There is so little to talk about on the injury front with Man City that we had to put the team news and starting XI predictions into the same post. And that still wasn’t enough to fill it all out, so we included Wolves team news as well. Benjamin Mendy (indefinitely suspended) and Aymeric Laporte (knee surgery) remain long term absentees. Kyle Walker (undisclosed) is a doubt while John Stones recently returned to full fitness.

For Wolves, Sasa Kalajdzic (torn ACL) and Chiquinho (knee) are unavailable for selection.

Manchester City Starting XI Prediction

Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Akanji, Gomez; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Foden, Haaland, Grealish

Score Prediction

City 4, Wolves 0

Why pick any other way than this?

