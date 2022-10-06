We told you, in the spring that Erling Haaland teaming up with Pep Guardiola would be epic. It’s been all that and then some thus far. On pace to absolutely slaughter the Premier League single season scoring record, he seriously has a realistic shot of besting the all-time English top flight benchmark. More on all that here.

He is always the first name penciled on the team sheet, for all meaningful matches, but let’s take a look at who else will likely join him when City welcomes in Southampton FC on Saturday.

Southampton FC at Manchester City FYIs

Kick-off time: 5.30 PM GMT, 22nd January 2022

PL Standings: Southampton FC 7pts 16th, Man City 2nd, 20 pts

PL Form Guide: Southampton FC LLLWL Man City WWDWW

Google Result Probability: Southampton FC 9% Man City 87% Draw 4%

With injuries to John Stones and Kyle Walker, Manuel Akanji and Nathan Ake could once again start in central defense as they are rotated in the back along with Aymeric Laporte and Ruben Dias. In attack, Julian Alvarez and Riyad Mahrez both scored in the midweek destruction of FC Copenhagen, in UCL competition, so we’re predicting a first team appearance for them here in the domestic competition. The idea here being that they’re getting rewarded.

Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs Southampton FC

Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Akanji, Gomez; Gundogan, De Bruyne, Silva; Mahrez, Haaland, Alvarez

