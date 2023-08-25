Manchester City are just dominant in the search engines as they are on the pitch, apparently. According to Online PR Firm Digital Funnel, Man City’s fixtures, in general, generate more web search interest than any other club.

They are Googled to the tune of a whopping 4.8 million searches per month. And this is no surprise, but the team closest to them in the table last term is also the club that’s right behind them in the search engine standings.

Sheffield United vs Manchester City FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. August 27, 4pm, Brammall Lane, Sheffield, UK

Google Result Probability: Manchester City 83% Sheffield United 5% Draw 12%

PL Form, Position: Manchester City WW, 6 pts, 2nd Sheffield United LL, 0 pts, 16th

Last year’s runners-up Arsenal generate 4.6 million searches per month, followed by Liverpool with 4.05 million.

Manchester United are next, but they failed to crack the top three, nor did they top the four million mark, but they are right there in fourth place in 3.8 million searches per month.

So City are dominant with SEO and SERP, as well as with attack, defense, midfield and goalkeeping.

Up next for them is a clash at newly promoted Sheffield United, a match that they are strongly favored to win.

What’s the best lineup for achieving that goal? Football is just like search engine optimization, you need both a smart plan, and the ability to execute it.

Manchester City Starting XI Prediction at Sheffield United

Ederson; Josko Gvardiol, Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake; Rodri, Mateo Kovacic; Cole Palmer, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish; Erling Haaland

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

