The first FA Cup semifinal features the imperial juggernaut Manchester City versus a Championship side in Sheffield United, so this is very easy to size up, right?

Not so fast, actually. City, despite their reaching the UEFA Champions League semifinals, and their pushing for yet another Premier League title, are not a given to go automatically go through to the final.

Manchester City vs Sheffield United FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Apr. 22, 2023, 4:45pm, Wembley Stadium, London, UK

Competition: FA Cup Semifinals

Stat Pack: Man City have reached the FA Cup semifinals in five straight seasons, and six of the last seven

Fun Fact: a win here gives Sheffield their first FA Cup final appearance since 1936!

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

City has already lost to Southampton (a soon to be championship side) in one competition this season, and they have all lost four of the FA Cup ties to Sheffield. Although that comes with a caveat, as the last time that happened was 2007-08, prior to the current ownership entity assuming control of the club. So without further ado, let’s preview

Team News

There is none, as Phil Foden is the only notable absentee due to fitness concerns. He is still recovering from an appendectomy, and here is a link to the latest on that. Having a nearly fully fit squad here, gives Pep Guardiola a chance to rotate the lineup a little bit.

Man City FA Cup Starting XI Prediction

Ederson; Akanji, Dias, Ake; Stones, Rodri; Silva, De Bruyne, Alvarez, Grealish; Haaland

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories