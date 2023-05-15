As Manchester City prepares to host Real Madrid in midweek, we can’t help but think of a common trope that we’ve seen in regards to City and the UCL. Is it possible to want to win a trophy too much? Some media have asked. What?? What does that even mean? That you’re so fixated on one specific objective that it gets in you way and you then self-destruct?

I guess that’s a legit narrative, maybe. Or it is just running out of stuff to say, because you’ve been writing about the same thing over and over again, and hey, you need something fresh.

Manchester City vs Real Madrid FYIs

Kickoff: Wed May 17, 8pm, The Etihad

Competition: UCL Semifinals, Leg 2/2, Aggregate 1-1

Team News: Real Madrid Manchester City

Starting XI Predictions: Real Madrid Manchester City

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Google Result Probability (90 Min): Real Madrid 31% Manchester City 60% Extra Time 25%

No shame in that! We’ve all been there man! Anyway, for the sake of City and their fans, hopefully Pep Guardiola won’t “want to win too much.” And therefore he doesn’t “overthink his lineup” and “try to get too cute” with his tactics.

Did I do that right? Did I hit all the proper cliches?

Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs Real Madrid

Ederson; Walker, Dias, Akanji; Stones, Rodri; Silva, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Grealish; Haaland

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories