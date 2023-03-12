It was low scoring, and far from their best performance of the season, but Manchester City got the league fixture W at Crystal Palace on Saturday. Thus far, Man City have done what exactly what they wanted/needed to do in this extremely eventful week.

It will be a week in which City will play three matches, in three different competitions. Up next is the second of the two legged UEFA Champions League round of 16 clash against RB Leipzig. Let’s preview.

Manchester City vs RB Leipzig FYIs

Kickoff: Tue. March 14, 8pm, Etihad Stadium, Manchester, UK

Competition: UCL Round of 16, Leg 2/2, Tie even at 2-2

Google Result Probability: Manchester City 70% Extra Time 18% RB Leipzig 12%

As it stands right now, Pep Guardiola has a fully fit squad to choose from for this match, so that will be extremely advantageous to him as he sets his first team lineup. He’ll get a chance to rotate his squad throughout the week now, if he so desires.

This competition will take first precedence though!

Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs RB Leipzig (UCL)

Ederson; Ake, Dias, Laporte, Walker; Rodri, Gundogan, Alvarez, De Bruyne, Bernardo; Haaland

Prediction: Man City 1, RB Leipzig 0

Expect a grindy, gritty, potentially ugly affair, as the Bundesliga side will try to muck it up and keep City from getting imperial in this one. It will work, but only to an extent as City will win this one, and with it the tie.

