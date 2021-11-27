Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs West Ham United

It’s a top-four clash, but not your traditional top-four clash as Manchester City welcomes high-flyers, West Ham, to the Etihad Stadium this weekend. West Ham has never been a difficult fixture for Pep Guardiola and he will hope to register his third win in a week when David Moyes team comes to town.
Both sides come into this one with midweek European victories under their belt. Manchester City guaranteed the top spot of their Champions League group with a 2-1 victory over PSG, whilst West Ham did likewise with a 2-0 victory over Rapid Wien in Austria
Manchester City vs West Ham FYIs:
Kick-off time: 2 PM GMT, 28 November Sunday
Starting XI Predictions: West Ham Manchester City
Team News: West Ham Manchester City
Premier League Preview Pod: go here
Form Guide (All Competitions): Man City (LWWWW) West Ham (WDWLW)
Despite a handful of injuries, City will still field an XI that will be the envy of most teams across the continent. Let’s take a look at who will feature for the reigning Premier League champions.
I’ve said it once, I’ll say it again. The goalkeeper picks himself as long as he is fit. In Ederson Manchester City has one of the best, if not the best goalkeeper on the continent and perhaps the best ball-playing goalkeeper we have ever seen.
He is miles ahead of any competition he has for his position, so I’d be stunned if he doesn’t line up here.
Joao Cancelo has seen his stock rise considerably this season. He has been in tremendous form at left-back and his assist for Raheem Sterling to open the scoring last week was a thing of beauty and if you haven’t seen it, do yourself a favor and check it out.
At right-back, Kyle Walker will start here.
A lot is said about the wealth of talent that England has at right back at the moment, the fact that Kyle Walker remains Gareth Southgate’s number one choice for the national side speaks volumes about his talent.
At center back, Aymeric Laporte will hope he can force his way back into the starting lineup. I don’t like his chances though.
Ruben Dias and John Stones have been rock solid at the center of defense and as the old saying goes if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.
In midfield, Rodri should start at the base of their midfield three. His goal against Everton last week was an absolute Howitzer and showed he can offer plenty in attack as well as shielding the defense.
Just ahead of him Ilkay Gundogan will continue to benefit from Kevin De Bruyne’s illness by appearing in the starting XI, whilst club leading goalscorer Bernardo Silva will line up alongside him.
The front three is a bit of a gamble at this point with a few regulars having question marks over their fitness.
I am going to predict that Phil Foden will pass his late fitness test, and line up in the false 9 position with Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling lining up on either side of him.
As good as the Hammers have been, I think City will win this one 3-1 and keep the pressure on their title rivals.
