Across all competitions, Manchester City have won their last 14 against Watford FC. They are also undefeated in their last 19 against the Hornets. In the five games staged since the start of 2019, the aggregate score lines reads City 24, Watford 2. Take it back a bit further, to the beginning of 2017, and the goal differential is 40-4. So yeah, this series is kind of a joke.
Or what you would expect when you have one club that keeps contending for and winning Premier League titles, versus a side that’s consistently up and down between the top flight and the Championship. Saturday, at the City of Manchester Stadium, should be no different.
Watford are going back down, even Roy Hodgson couldn’t save them from the drop.
Watford at Manchester City FYIs
Kick-off time: 3PM GMT, Sat 23rd April 2022, The Etihad
Man City Team News: go here
Google Result Probability: Watford win 3% Draw 9% Man City win 88%
After Extra Time Podcast: Spotify Apple Podcasts
Form Guide (All Competitions): Watford (LLJLWL) Man City (WDWDW)
Let’s look at who Pep might select here in order to keep this one-sidedness going.
Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs Watford FC
Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko; Gundogan, Fernandinho, De Bruyne; Grealish, Sterling, Jesus
Fearless Prediction
Man City 5, Watford 0
Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”
He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
