Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs Wolves

Manchester City returns to the Premier League arena against Wolves this weekend. Pep Guardiola will look to bounce straight back after a shock defeat to German side RB Leipzig in the Champions League.
The Premier League leaders will feel fairly confident that they can cope with the challenge that Wolverhampton will pose. They won both of their fixtures against the West Midlands outfit last season comfortably.
An incredible stat that I stumbled upon when researching this fixture is that in the history of the Football League, Manchester City vs Wolves has the highest goals per game ratio of all fixtures that have occurred at least 60 times, with an average of 3.83.
City will hope Gabriel Jesus returns from the knock that kept him out of the Champions League clash midweek. The Brazilian loves to play against Wolves, as he has scored every time he’s started against them and he’s scored five goals in total in this fixture.
Kick-off time: 12.30 PM GMT, 11th December 2021
Form Guide (All Competitions): Man City (WWWWL) Wolves (LWDDL)
It’s crystal ball time. Will it be clear or will it be cloudy? That’s the mystery of the crystal ball. Let’s have a look at what it predicts for the Premier League leaders’ starting XI in this fixture.
In goal, Ederson will return after being rested midweek. Zack Steffen didn’t put in a poor performance by any stretch of the imagination in the Champions League defeat. The defense let him down. Regardless, Ederson will return here.
Kyle Walker will play here despite being sent off, and putting in an all-around poor display against Leipzig. However, he has enough credits in the bank that one poor performance won’t be held against him. Joao Cancelo will come back and slot in at left-back. The Portuguese has been terrific this season.
Fellow Portuguese Ruben Dias will fill one of the center-back positions, with John Stones partnering him.
This pairing was brilliant last season and I don’t see any reason that shouldn’t continue here.
In midfield, I expect Rodri will come back in to play the deepest role after club captain Fernandinho got a rare start against Leipzig. Ahead of him, Kevin De Bruyne should start.
The Belgian seems fully recovered from COVID-19 and ready to terrorize the opposition again. Ilkay Gundogan is due for a rest, so that means Bernardo Silva will pair up with the Belgian in midfield.
If Gabriel Jesus is deemed unfit, it could be a rare Premier League start for Cole Palmer in the center of the attack. I think Raheem Sterling will come straight back into the starting XI and I am picking Jack Grealish to start in his preferred left-wing position.
This side should easily account for Wolves at the Etihad Stadium. I am picking City to win and remain top of the pile in the English Premier League.
Jesus was rested by Guardiola, no doubt with the Wolves game in mind, so he will almost certainly play this weekend. As for Walker,he must have had a brainstorm the way he deliberately kicked the player from behind, so the referee had no alternative but to send him off. Having said that, we need Walker, especially for his incredible running ability whenever City lose the ball.