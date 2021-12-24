Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs Leicester City

A frighteningly in-form Manchester City hosts a disappointingly out-of-form Leicester in the Premier League this weekend. Despite a victory for Leicester in this very fixture last season, there would not be a lot of football people outside of the Foxes faithful who would expect anything other than a big win for the home side here.
The two teams’ Boxing Day form sheet couldn’t be more different. Manchester City is undefeated in 8 Premier League Boxing Day fixtures at home. The last time they suffered defeat at home on Boxing Day was to Port Vale in the second tier some 25 years ago.
Manchester City vs Leicester City FYIs:
Kick-off time: 3 PM GMT, 26th December 2021
Form Guide (All Competitions): Man City (WLWWW) Leicester (DLLWL)
Leicester hasn’t had nearly as good of a run on Boxing Day. They have won just one of their last 11 Boxing Day fixtures home and away. Curiously, their one victory came against Manchester City at the King Power Stadium in 2018/19.
It’s time for me to dust off the old crystal ball and give you my starting xi prediction for Manchester City on Boxing Day. Ederson will fill the goalkeeper position. The Brazilian is the best in the world right now. He hasn’t conceded a league goal in almost 5 hours of football. He is a lock.
Joao Cancelo will switch to right-back in Kyle Walker’s absence. Ukraine captain Oleksandr Zinchenko will play at left-back. The Ukrainian has started more games than he would have expected this Christmas period and has barely put a foot wrong.
Aymeric Laporte and Ruben Dias will most likely pair up at center-back. In this writer’s opinion, this should be City’s first choice duo at center back. John Stones is no slouch, however, so don’t be surprised if he finds his way into one of these positions.
The midfield triumvirate will see Rodri line up in the deepest role, with Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne just ahead of him. It’s hard to think of a more in-form, world-class midfield three in world football right now.
Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling should keep their places as the wide attacking players. Mahrez has scored in his last two matches and we are seeing glimpses of the world-class talent again that we know Sterling has.
Gabriel Jesus drops to the bench for me, and Phil Foden plays the false nine role.
It’s harsh on Jesus who hasn’t done a lot wrong – I just prefer Foden for this one.
This side should account for a woefully out of form Leicester easily. Expect City to be two or three up inside the first hour and full of Christmas cheer whilst Leicester fans will be the ones shouting 'Bah! Humbug'.
