Manchester City are heading into week four of the Premier League in their hard core full boar mode. That’s because they dropped points last week, and you know how City almost always play the week after dropping points. It’s typically rough for whomever that next opponent happens to be.

This time it’s Crystal Palace, who, to their credit, have looked pretty sold thus far this season. The south London club should make this a challenge for Pep Guardiola’s side, who will no doubt majorly play with purpose on Saturday. Let’s preview this one.

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace FYIs

Kick: Sat Aug 27, 3pm, City of Manchester Stadium

PL Position: Manchester City 2nd, 7pts Crystal Palace 9th, 4pts

Form Guide: Manchester City DWW Crystal Palace WDL

Google Result Probability: Manchester City 82% Crystal Palace 6% Draw 12%

It’s a pretty straight forward team sheet here, really. We think Pep goes by the book, best available versus Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs Crystal Palace

Ederson; Cancelo, Ake, Stones, Walker; Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Silva, Foden, Haaland

Manchester City 3, Crystal Palace 1

Decisive, but not a blowout. A first Premier League hat trick for Haaland?

