Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs Chelsea FC

Manchester City welcomes Chelsea to the Etihad Stadium this weekend. The Sky Blues will take on the Blues, hoping to win their twelfth straight Premier League fixture. Victory here would almost certainly guarantee the Citizen’s fourth Premier League title in five years.
A loss in this matchup would be terminal to Chelsea’s feint title chances. After being the pacesetters in the early stages of the competition, The Pensioners form has been middling. Believe it or not, their current Premier League form stinks!
The Blues have taken just seventeen of the thirty points on offer since they put three goals past Leicester back on November 20th. Hardly the form of champions.
Chelsea FC at Manchester City FYIs
Kickoff: Sat Jan 15, 12:30, City of Manchester Stadium
Starting XI Predictions: Man City Chelsea
Premier League Pod: go here
Premier League Position: Man City 1st, 53 pts Chelsea 2nd, 43 pts
Premier League Form Guide: Man City WWWWW Chelsea DDWDD
So as we gear up for the top two sides in the league to clash in Premier League action this weekend, let’s look at who might line up for Pep Guardiola’s side at kick-off.
The goalkeeping position will almost certainly be Ederson. The world-class Brazilian ‘keeper has had somewhat of a brief New Year break as he hasn’t played since New Year’s Day against Arsenal.
Aymeric Laporte and Ruben Dias will play at center back. The Portuguese and the Frenchman turned Spaniard are almost the perfect center half pairing.
They complement each other perfectly.
Completing the defensive line will likely be the timeless Kyle Walker at right-back and scintillating left-back Joao Cancelo. Cancelo is having a career-defining season this year at Manchester.
The midfield three will probably comprise Rodri playing as the deepest lying central midfielder with Bernardo Silva and former Chelsea player Kevin De Bruyne playing ahead of him.
The front three will feature Phil Foden lining up in the middle of the attack. Gabriel Jesus will line up to his right with Jack Grealish starting on his left.
I see nothing other than the twelfth victory in a row for the irresistible force that Pep Guardiola has built at Manchester City. Bank on three points for the Sky Blues as we enter what might just turn out to be the longest coronation parade we have seen in modern-day football.
