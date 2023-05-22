Yesterday provided a chance for Manchester City’s fringe players and youngsters to get major minutes, and show everyone what they bring to the table. When Pep Guardiola calls upon them, they make the most of their opportunities, and another one arrives on Wednesday night when they will travel to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Manager Pep Guardiola will rest his star men again for both this match and again on Championship Sunday.

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester City FYIs

Kick-off time: 8 PM GMT, Wednesday May 24, Falmer Stadium

Form Guide Premier League: Brighton WLWLW Manchester City WWWWW

Premier League Position: Brighton 61 pts, 6th Manchester City Champions

Result Probability: Brighton win 23% Draw 22% Manchester City win 55%

Guardiola will need to make sure that he has the likes of: Erling Haaland, Kevin de Bruyne, Jack Grealish, Ruben Dias, Ederson and Rodri fit for the FA Cup final against Manchester United on June 3 and the UEFA Champions League final against Inter Milan in Istanbul on June 10.

That means we won’t be seeing any of them in the starting lineup this week/weekend. But we will likely see them making cameos off the bench, in order to stay fresh for the cup finals. That said, this is who we will be seeing in the first team below:

Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Ortega; Walker, Stones, Laporte; Gomez, Lewis, Phillips; Mahrez, Palmer, Foden; Alvarez

