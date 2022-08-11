Manchester City have their home opener on Saturday against AFC Bournemouth, in what might ultimately prove to be a clash between the eventual Premier League champions against what could inevitably be the absolute bottom side. Yes, it’s really hard to size this one up (sarcasm voice). Then again, weirder things, or just as weird things have happened.

Remember Sept of 2019 when Norwich City bested City? It would be an extremely long shot for lightning like that to strike again here. We expect Pep Guardiola to pick a strong team here in order to avoid that.

Manchester City vs AFC Bournemouth FYIs

Kick: 3pm Saturday, Aug 13, The Etihad

Team News for Both Sides: go here

After Extra Time Podcast: Spotify Apple

Google Result Probability: Manchester City win 91% Draw 7% Bournemouth win 2%

TV: USA Network

Look for Erling Haaland to keep banging in the goals here. He should equal, if not surpass the brace he bagged on opening day at West Ham United.

Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs AFC Bournemouth

Ederson; Cancelo, Ake, Dias, Walker; Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Grealish, Foden, Haaland

Prediction: Manchester City 5, AFC Bournemouth 0

It won’t be a Southampton FC when they’re at their absolute worst kind of defeat here, but it won’t be too much prettier either.

