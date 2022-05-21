You know the storyline here already- it automatically writes itself. Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, one of the all-timers in the history of the Merseyside club, can help his former team win the Premier League title if he leads the side that he now manages to glory on Championship Sunday.
Yes, Gerrard’s Aston Villa, heavy underdogs to juggernaut Manchester City can help hand the title to the Reds, should they overcome those oh so long of odds.
Manchester City vs Aston Villa FYIs
Kickoff: Championship Sunday 2022, May 22, 3pm
City Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction
Premier League Form Guide: Man City DWWWW Aston Villa DDLLW
Premier League Position: Man City 1st, 90 pts Aston Villa 14th, 45 pts
Google Result Probability: Man City 84% Villa 11% Draw 5%
Let’s look at who City manager Pep Guardiola might select for his first team in this one, as he attempts to stop that potential narrative from manifesting.
Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs Aston Villa
Ederson; Cancelo, Ake, Rodri, Zinchenko; Gundogan, De Bruyne; Foden, Grealish, Mahrez, Sterling
Fearless Prediction: Man City 3, Aston Villa 1
The dynasty (we can call it a dynasty, right?) extends further still.
