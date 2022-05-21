Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs Aston Villa

May 20, 2022 By Leave a Comment
You know the storyline here already- it automatically writes itself. Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, one of the all-timers in the history of the Merseyside club, can help his former team win the Premier League title if he leads the side that he now manages to glory on Championship Sunday.

Yes, Gerrard’s Aston Villa, heavy underdogs to juggernaut Manchester City can help hand the title to the Reds, should they overcome those oh so long of odds.

Manchester City vs Aston Villa FYIs

Kickoff: Championship Sunday 2022, May 22, 3pm

City Preview Content: Team News   Starting XI Prediction

Premier League Form Guide:  Man City DWWWW   Aston Villa DDLLW

Premier League Position:  Man City 1st, 90 pts Aston Villa 14th, 45 pts

Google Result Probability:  Man City 84%  Villa 11%   Draw 5%

After Extra Time Podcast:  Apple Podcasts    Spotify

Let’s look at who City manager Pep Guardiola might select for his first team in this one, as he attempts to stop that potential narrative from manifesting.

Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs Aston Villa

Ederson; Cancelo, Ake, Rodri, Zinchenko; Gundogan, De Bruyne; Foden, Grealish, Mahrez, Sterling

Fearless Prediction: Man City 3, Aston Villa 1

The dynasty (we can call it a dynasty, right?) extends further still.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly appeared in WGNSports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast, part of Edge of the Crowd Network. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.

