With Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola in isolation, assistant coach Rodolfo Borrell will lead the team tomorrow night at Swindon Town. Guardiola is among the 21 members of the club, including staff, who have tested positive for covid-19.
He’s reportedly doing okay, and if there’s a match in which he could use a rest, it’s probably this domestic cup clash against the League Two (the fourth tier of English football) side. Borrell said that filling out the line-up will be “easy.” and that he’ll mix first teamers with academy guys.
Manchester City vs Swindon Town FA Cup 3rd Round FYIs
Kickoff: Friday Jan 7, 8pm, County Ground
Manchester City Team News: go here
Premier League Podcast: go here
“It has possibly been one of the most easy lineups we have to decide,” the temporary caretaker manager said.
“We are going to play with the ones we have available. We don’t have much more.
“At this moment we can fill the team. I don’t know what will happen in the following days.
“We will play with what we have got, some first-team players and some players from our second team.”
How will he fill out the team sheet for this one? Let’s take a look.
Probably written in stone that the American Zack Steffen gets the call in between the sticks, and we’re predicting omissions for Kyle Walker and Rodri, as both have recently tested positive for covid-19.
Manchester City Starting XI Prediction at Swindon Town (FA Cup)
Steffen; Cancelo, Mbete, Egan-Riley, Ake; Gundogan, Fernandinho, McAtee; Kayky, Palmer, Grealish
Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”
He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind