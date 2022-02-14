Manchester City now turns its attention towards attempting to exorcise their Champions League demons. If they are to finally get their hands on Ol’ Big Ears, they must first defeat Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon in the round of 16. They will look to get put on the front foot for the road leg and hopefully take a lead back home.
The treble chasing Sky Blues come into this match on the back of whooping Norwich City 4-0. Their league form has been beyond reproach, but their form in the Champions League has not been stellar. Their last fixture in Europe’s top-tier competition was a loss to RB Leipzig.
As mentioned in the team news piece for this match, Sporting actually knocked City out in their only meeting in UEFA competition. That was in the 2007/08 Europa League when Sporting defeated City on away goals 3-3 in the round of 16.
Sporting CP vs Manchester City FYIs
When is it? Tuesday 15th February, 8 PM
Where is it? Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisbon
Who’s in form? Sporting (WWWWD) Man City (WDWWW)
What are the odds? Sporting (950) Man City (-340) Draw (+475)
Premier League Podcast: Spotify Apple Podcasts
Team News: go here
Let’s delve into some starting XI predicting. Here is how I think City will line up against Lisbon.
Ederson will keep goals. The Brazilian has been in tremendous form and is a world-class operator. He will make life hard for the home side in Lisbon.
Kyle Walker will miss this one through suspension. That sees Joao Cancelo switch to the right-back position and Oleksandr Zinchenko comes in to pinch hit at left-back.
In the center of defense, Aymeric Laporte and Ruben Dias will start.
Rodri will return to the starting XI after receiving a well-earned rest against Norwich. He will take his usual place as the deepest lying central midfielder. They also rested Kevin De Bruyne against the Canaries. He returns too. Bernardo Silva completes the midfield there, lining up alongside De Bruyne just ahead of Rodri.
The attack will likely remain the same as the one that took on Norwich.
Phil Foden will play through the middle with Riyad Mahrez playing to his right. Hatrick hero Raheem Sterling continues on the left wing.
I’d be surprised if Manchester City doesn’t take a healthy lead back to the Etihad in this one. They are one of the strongest sides on the planet, and a loss here would truly shock. I don’t foresee any shocks in this match. Manchester City wins 3-1.
Stuart Kavanagh is an up-and-coming sports journalist from Melbourne, Australia. Along with being the owner of the sports and entertainment website thepyrrhic.com, he is also the co-host of the ‘After Extra Time’ podcast. Football mad, he is always down for debate and discussion at @stueyissickofit on Twitter.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind