Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs Southampton FC

Manchester City got their Champions League campaign off to a flying start as they beat RB Leipzig 6-3. Now, they turn their attention to Saturday’s clash against Southampton so, how will Pep Guardiola select his team?
City are in great form in the Premier League as they have managed to win their last three games. At the Etihad, there is every chance that the hosts will make it four in a row given how well their attack has been clicking of late.
Manchester City vs Southampton FYIs:
Kick-off time: 3PM GMT, 18 September Saturday
Manchester City Team News: Go here
Form Guide (All Competitions): Manchester City (LWWWW) Southampton (LDWDD)
The reigning Premier League champions will line-up in a 4-3-3 formation that has Ederson in goal. There are likely to be a few changes made to the defence from the midweek.
Kyle Walker will come in as the right-back and Joao Cancelo is likely to be shifted to the left.
In the centre of defence, Ruben Dias will keep his place and his partner is yet to be decided. Both John Stones and Aymeric Laporte will be assessed ahead of the game and if they emerge fit, the Englishman is more likely to partner Dias.
Ilkay Gundogan was rested for the Leipzig game, but the German midfielder should be back in the starting XI. Along with him, there will be the presence of the usual suspects in Kevin De Bruyne and Rodri.
All three should be on the ball a lot and that is going to play a part in helping dismantle the Saints’ defence.
In attack, there are a few decisions for Guardiola to make given how well everyone has been playing. Phil Foden is likely to be given the chance to start and if so, should find himself on the right-wing.
After notching up his first-ever Champions League goal, Jack Grealish should retain his place on the left-wing. Another change we can expect to see is Raheem Sterling come in for Ferran Torres as the false nine.
The visitors are not in the best of form right now, so at least on paper, this should be another routine win for Manchester City. With an attack in blistering form, Guardiola could see his players add three more points to their tally.
Predicted Manchester City Starting XI vs Southampton (4-3-3):
Ederson, Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Joao Cancelo, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling, Jack Grealish
