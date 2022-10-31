Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs Sevilla (UCL)

Even when Manchester City go with a weakened squad, they’re still playing a very fearsome juggernaut of a team. That’s just how strong and deep of a roster they have.

City manager Pep Guardiola has already made it clear, Erling Haaland is out injured, and with the team having already qualified for the UCL knockout stage, they will play it safe on Wednesday in their last group match against Sevilla.

Man City vs Sevilla UCL Group Stage

Kick: Wed, Nov. 2, 8pm, The Eithad

Manchester City Team News: go here

After Extra Time Pod: Spotify Apple

Competition: Group G, Match Day 6 of 6

Google Result Probability: Man City 79% Sevilla 8% Draw 13%

We believe that Phil Foden, Ederson, Ruben Dias, Kevin de Bruyne will all join Haaland as absentees for this clash.

Fixture congestion, right now, is crazier than ever, so we have to see Pep do some squad rotation here, as this match is dead rubber.

Manchester City Starting XI Prediction

Ortega; Cancelo, La Porte, Akanji, Ake; Gundogan, Rodri, Silva; Grealish, Mahrez, Alvarez.

Prediction: Man City 0, Sevilla 0

The scoreless stalemate in continental competition continues. Lots of alliteration going on here.

Paul M. Banks is the Owner/Manager of The Sports Bank and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly contributed to WGN News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him and the website on Twitter and Instagram.

