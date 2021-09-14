Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs RB Leipzig

Manchester City resume their quest to win the Champions League when they host RB Leipzig on Wednesday. What kind of team will Pep Guardiola select for this game?
City got an important win at the weekend as they beat Leicester City to continue their winning streak in the Premier League. They come into this game facing a Leipzig team that has lost their last two matches.
Manchester City vs RB Leipzig FYIs:
Kick-off time: 8PM GMT, 15 September Wednesday
Manchester City Team News: Go here
Form Guide (All Competitions): Manchester City (LLWWW) RB Leipzig (WLWLL)
Guardiola is likely to have his team set up in a 4-3-3 formation with Ederson in goal. There could be a couple of changes made to the defence. Kyle Walker will start as the right-back with Oleksandr Zinchenko coming on as the left-back.
As for the centre backs, John Stones is likely to replace Ruben Dias, giving the Portuguese a rest.
Stones will be along with Aymeric Laporte.
One change we can definitely expect in the midfield is the inclusion of Kevin De Bruyne in the starting XI. The Belgian, who was on the bench at the weekend, will form a trio along with Ilkay Gundogan and Rodri. Together, they will have to ensure that the Leipzig players are not allowed to hit City on the counter.
And their passing will be key in helping unlock the visitors’ defence.
In attack, the boss has a few decisions to make regarding the composition of the three forwards. Phil Foden is likely to make his first start of the season after being on the bench at Leicester. The Englishman should take his place on the left with Riyad Mahrez on the right.
Gabriel Jesus will then be shifted into a more central role.
Guardiola wants his team to get off to a good start, as they are in a very tough group. With the form they are currently in and the attack at their disposal, it should be a comfortable victory for Manchester City.
Predicted Manchester City Starting XI vs RB Leipzig (4-3-3):
Ederson, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Phil FodenFollow paulmbanks
