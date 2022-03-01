Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs Peterborough United (FA Cup)

Manchester City head to Championship opposition Peterborough United this week as they look to book their place in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup.
Manchester City has breezed through this year’s competition since entering the third round. First, they swept aside League Two opposition Swindon Town 4-1, before repeating the result in the fourth round, when they defeated Championship leaders Fulham by the same scoreline.
The Sky Blues have had a pretty glorious run in the FA Cup in recent years. They have only missed the quarterfinals once under current gaffer Pep Guardiola, back in 2017/18 when they lost to Wigan 1-0.
Peterborough has only reached the quarterfinals of the FA Cup once in their entire history, all the way back in 1965. In fact, Posh FC has only made the fifth round of the Cup four times.
The fact they are here for the fifth time means they have already exceeded the board’s wildest expectations.
Peterborough United vs Manchester City FYIs
When is it? Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 7:15 P.M.
Where is it? London Road Stadium, Peterborough
Who’s in form? Peterborough United (LDLLL) Man City (WWWLW)
What are the odds? Peterborough United (+1700) Manchester City (-800) Draw (+900)
Premier League Podcast: Spotify Apple Podcasts
Team News: go here
Here is how I think the current Premier League leaders will line up against the side struggling to fight relegation in the Championship.
With Zack Steffen still not even making the bench at the moment, look for Brazilian superstar Ederson to continue between the posts.
In the most central of the defensive positions, look for Nathan Ake to get a run here, with John Stones partnering him. John Stones performed admirably at right-back in City’s last league match, but I am sure he will relish returning to his natural position.
At full-back, Kyle Walker will probably start. He missed the Everton match but is believed to be fit to play. On the left, I think Ukrainian captain Oleksandr Zinchenko will play. It could be an emotional day for the talented utility player, with his country at war with Russia.
Club captain Fernandinho will get a rare start here as they afford Rodri a rest at the base of the middle three. Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan will play with a slightly more attacking mentality just ahead of the veteran Brazilian.
England’s first-ever 100M GBP man will return to the starting lineup, lining up on the left-hand side of the famously fluid City attack. Gabriel Jesus will start centrally as they give Phil Foden a rest. Riyad Mahrez completes the starting XI starting on the right-wing.
Manchester City won’t even need to be at 75% to win this match. Peterborough lost to Hull City 3-0 in their last league game. They’ll need to be much better than that if they don’t want this to become an absolute massacre.
I am going with a conservative prediction of 4-1 to Man City.
Stuart Kavanagh is an up-and-coming sports journalist from Melbourne, Australia. Along with being the owner of the sports and entertainment website thepyrrhic.com, he is also the co-host of the ‘After Extra Time’ podcast. Football mad, he is always down for debate and discussion at @stueyissickofit on Twitter.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind