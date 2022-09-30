The Premier League silverware collecting is only just starting for Erling Haaland. The Premier League Player of the Month has a realistic shot reaching Dixie Dean’s record for most goals scored in the English top flight. Thus far, he’s averaging 1.57 goals per game, an early pace that would get him just under 60 over the course of a 38-game season.

Now comes his first ever Manchester Derby, you know the big Norwegian will want to shine brightly in this headliner fixture against Manchester United.

Manchester Derby FYIs

Kickoff: Sun Oct 2, Etihad Stadium, 2pm

Starting XI Predictions: City United

Team News: City United

After Extra Time Pod: Spotify Apple

Google Result Probability: City 73% United 11% Draw 16%

Odds: Man City (-291) vs Man United (+650) | Draw (+450)

So obviously, and I really mean super obvious, he’s the first name on the team sheet of every meaningful game. Let’s look at who else will be joining him. A few notable omissions we made here:

Nathan Ake, Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish. (Maybe him and Graeme Souness can get a beer though! With Paul Pogba of course)

Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs Manchester United

Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Akanji, Walker; Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne; Foden, Haaland, Silva

Prediction:

Manchester United 2, Manchester City 1

United have 20 more wins in the all-time series than City, and here they will “hit Black Jack” by getting to exactly 21.

