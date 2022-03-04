Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs Manchester United

Competition is cutthroat in the Manchester Derby, as the Manchester City versus Manchester United blood feud that is notorious worldwide. Comedian Kevin Hart, while chatting with hip-hop icon Ice Cube, compared it to the bloods versus Crips! Not saying it is or isn’t like a historical L.A. gang rivalry, but it is certainly similar in that it’s reds vs. blues.

Let’s look at who manager Pep Guardiola might select for his starting squad here. But first, in case you missed City’s FA Cup draw, we have that for you too.

Manchester Derby FYIs

Kickoff: Sun Mar 6, 430pm, City of Manchester Stadium

Team News:  Manchester City   Manchester United

Starting XI Predictions:  Manchester City   Manchester United

Premier League Podcast: Spotify Apple Podcasts

PL Form Guide: Manchester City WLWWD Manchester United DWWDD

PL Position: Manchester City 1st, 66 pts   Manchester United 4th, 47 pts

Result Probability: Manchester City 69%   Manchester United 18%   Draw 13%

Odds: Manchester City -250   Manchester United +650   Draw +360

FA Cup quarterfinal draw

Crystal Palace vs. Everton
Nottingham Forest or Huddersfield Town vs. Liverpool
Middlesbrough vs. Chelsea
Southampton vs. Manchester City

Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs Manchester United

Ederson; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Joao Cancelo; Bernardo Silva, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne; Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling

Fearless Prediction

No matter what happens, we can confidently say that this edition should be better than the goalless draw in December 2020, as that was the worst Manchester Derby ever. Going score draw here: 1-1

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly appeared in WGNSports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and co-hosts the After Extra Time podcastFollow him on Twitter and Instagram

