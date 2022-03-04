Competition is cutthroat in the Manchester Derby, as the Manchester City versus Manchester United blood feud that is notorious worldwide. Comedian Kevin Hart, while chatting with hip-hop icon Ice Cube, compared it to the bloods versus Crips! Not saying it is or isn’t like a historical L.A. gang rivalry, but it is certainly similar in that it’s reds vs. blues.
Let’s look at who manager Pep Guardiola might select for his starting squad here. But first, in case you missed City’s FA Cup draw, we have that for you too.
Manchester Derby FYIs
Kickoff: Sun Mar 6, 430pm, City of Manchester Stadium
Team News: Manchester City Manchester United
Starting XI Predictions: Manchester City Manchester United
PL Form Guide: Manchester City WLWWD Manchester United DWWDD
PL Position: Manchester City 1st, 66 pts Manchester United 4th, 47 pts
Result Probability: Manchester City 69% Manchester United 18% Draw 13%
Odds: Manchester City -250 Manchester United +650 Draw +360
FA Cup quarterfinal draw
Crystal Palace vs. Everton
Nottingham Forest or Huddersfield Town vs. Liverpool
Middlesbrough vs. Chelsea
Southampton vs. Manchester City
Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs Manchester United
Ederson; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Joao Cancelo; Bernardo Silva, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne; Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling
Fearless Prediction
No matter what happens, we can confidently say that this edition should be better than the goalless draw in December 2020, as that was the worst Manchester Derby ever. Going score draw here: 1-1
