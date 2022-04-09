Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has lost more matches, across all competitions, against Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp than versus any other manager (8). Meanwhile Klopp has only lost as many matches against Felix Magath (8) in his managerial career as he has against Guardiola. So that’s a stat to keep an eye on in this one.
Man City’s Phil Foden, considered the next big thing in world football along with Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, has scored in each of his last three Premier League games against Liverpool, and he could become just the second player to score in four straight appearances against the Reds in the league. Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy (5 between 2016 and 2017) is the only one so far. With that in mind, let’s preview this titanic clash on Sunday.
Liverpool at Manchester City FYIs
Team News: Liverpool Manchester City
Starting XI Predictions: Liverpool Manchester City
After Extra Time Podcast: Spotify Apple Podcasts
Betting Odds: Manchester City are +110 favorites to win Sunday. Liverpool are +240 underdogs with +270 odds on a draw.
Other than Ruben Dias, Pep Guardiola has a fully squad to choose from. That means he has an embarrassment of riches, or first world problems, in the attack, where he has the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling or Riyad Mahrez to select from.
Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs Liverpool FC
Ederson; Walker, Laporte, Stones, Cancelo; Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne; Sterling, Foden, Bernardo
Fearless Prediction
City 2-1.
Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”
He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind