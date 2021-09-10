Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs Leicester City

Manchester City went into the international break on the back of a dominating performance against Arsenal. The 5-0 win would have given them a lot of confidence and they will want to make amends for the Community Shield loss when they visit Leicester City.
Pep Guardiola is likely to be happy with the way his team has started to gel. After a shaky start where they lose their first two games of the season, the reigning Premier League champions have burst back to form with a couple of brilliant victories.
Leicester City vs Manchester City FYIs:
Kick-off time: 3 PM GMT, 11 September Saturday
Form Guide (All Competitions): Leicester City (WWWLW) Manchester City (WLLWW)
As City line up in their usual 4-3-3 formation, Scott Carson is expected to start in goal with both Ederson and Zack Steffen missing out. Kyle Walker will start as the right-back and Joao Cancelo should take his place on the left.
Ruben Dias and John Stones will start as the centre-backs and they need to be careful against a tricky Leicester attack.
In midfield, it is going to be the usual trio of Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan. The key to City winning this game lies in this part of the pitch as the three have the ability to change the game. The forward runs of Gundogan coupled with the passing ability of De Bruyne should give the hosts a lot to think about.
In attack, the absence of Gabriel Jesus will see Raheem Sterling return to the starting XI. The Englishman will start on the right wing with his countryman Jack Grealish taking his usual place on the left.
At the centre forward, Guardiola is likely to go with Ferran Torres, who has played there on many occasions.
It is tough to predict this game given how well Leicester City have performed recently against Manchester City. But with the likes of Grealish and Sterling, City should have enough to get the three points and somewhat make up for losing the Community Shield.
A performance like the one against Arsenal will make the manager happy.
Predicted Manchester City Starting XI vs Leicester City (4-3-3):
Scott Carson, Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Joao Cancelo, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Raheem Sterling, Ferran Torres, Jack Grealish
