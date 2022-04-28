Manchester City head to Elland Road unbeaten in their last seven Premier League fixtures. Leeds United having surging form too, unbeaten in their last five with two wins and three draws. They are now five points clear of the drop zone, having seen a new manager bounce under American boss Jesse Marsch.
Speaking of Marsch, please don’t ask him Ted Lasso related questions, just because he’s American. Don’t be stupid, British media. Do your job! Now on to the City first team prediction.
Manchester City at Leeds United FYIs
Kick off: 5:30pm local Saturday Apr 30
City Team News: go here
After Extra Time Podcast: Spotify Apple
TV Channel: NBC
PL Position: Manchester City 1st, 80pts Leeds United 16th, 34pts
PL Form Guide: Manchester City WWDWD Leeds United DWDWW
Google Result Probability: Manchester City 74% Leeds United 10% Draw 16%
The back line kind of picks itself, given the fitness questions that the team currently has in that position group. As for the midfield and attack, Pep Guardiola has a ton of options, so there really is no wrong answer here. Have fun in the comments section with that one.
Manchester City Starting XI Prediction at Leeds United
Ederson; Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Ilkay Gundogan, Fernandinho, Kevin De Bruyne; Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus
Fearless Prediction: Manchester City 3, Leeds United 0
Pep leads City into cruise control for this one, as they’ll take care of business with ease
