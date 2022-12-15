Manchester City had a very long list of players at the World Cup and with just the final and the third-place game remaining, only one member of the Sky Blues is still on international duty- Julian Alvarez with Argentina, who play France in the final.

However, several players: Joao Cancelo, Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias, Kyle Walker, Phil Foden, John Stones and Ederson all exited with their respective countries at the quarter-finals, so they will all be given some holiday before returning to the club.

In other words, City manager Pep Guardiola will have some selection issues to deal with for the club friendly against Girona on Saturday.

Exhibition matches are all about playing the kids, even when you have a full squad, but in this case, Pep will go pretty young, due to necessity.

However, there will be some very familiar names in the mix too.

Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs Girona

Carson; Lewis, Burns, Katongo, Gomez; Palmer, Robertson, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Haaland, Borges

Prediction: Manchester City 3, Girona 0

Even though it is a weakened, younger Sky Blues side, they should still romp in this one. They have a massive talent and depth advantage in this one.

