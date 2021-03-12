Manchester City Starting XI Prediction at Fulham

Manchester City will be back in Premier League action this Saturday as they travel to London to take on Fulham FC. With a very positive team news situation, expect some changes and squad rotation. Let’s look at what changes will be made to the first team on the weekend.
City got back to winning ways as they were able to beat Southampton handily during the week. It was important they got the three points following their defeat in the Manchester Derby. They will be strongly expecting to pick up all three points at Craven Cottage.
Fulham have improved their form significantly, but they are still struggling at the bottom of the table. It will be very difficult for them to stop the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling.
The visitors will line up in a 4-3-3 formation with Ederson in goal once again.
There will be a couple of changes made to the defence with both Kyle Walker and Aymeric Laporte dropping to the bench. Joao Cancelo will come in as the right back and will have Oleksandr ZInchenko on the left flank. In the centre of defence, it will be John Stones, selected to partner with Ruben Dias.
Premier League Manager of the Month Pep Guardiola will want to make one change to the midfield by bringing in Rodri, to replace the Brazilian Fernandinho. He will be along with De Bruyne and Premier League player of the month Ilkay Gundogan.
The Belgian was among the goals during the win over the Saints. This is good news for the boss as it means that they have another added goal threat. And with the form of Gundogan, they always have that element of danger from the centre of the pitch. Guardiola will want his players to overpower the hosts in the midfield as that will help them control the tempo of the match.
As for the frontline, Manchester City will have a recognised centre forward in Gabriel Jesus who will come in for Bernardo Silva. On the wings, it will be Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling.
These two will give the team some width which will help stretch the Fulham defence. Though the hosts will be expected to play well, City should get the three points.
Predicted Manchester City Starting XI Against Fulham (4-3-3):
Ederson, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling
