Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs Crystal Palace

After Liverpool closed the gap to City to just three points in the opening fixture of this weekend, only three points will suffice for Manchester City when they travel to Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace.
Manchester City has won five of their last six Premier League away fixtures at Selhurst Park. Palace has struggled to find the back of the net in home fixtures against the Sky Blues.
They have failed to find the back of the net in 6 of their last 11 matches when they have been the host in this fixture. This is Manchester City’s first Premier League match on a Monday night since 2020. Although they don’t play on Mondays all that often, that doesn’t mean they don’t enjoy it.
They have won their last 6 Monday night football matches, conceding just one goal.
Interestingly, however, their last defeat against the Eagles at Selhurst came on a Monday night in 2015.
Crystal Palace vs Manchester City FYIs
When is it? Monday, 14 March 2022 8 PM.
Where is it? Selhurst Park, London.
Who’s in form? Crystal Palace (LWDWW) Man City (LWWWD)
What are the odds? Crystal Palace (+800) Man City (-295) Draw (+450)
After Extra Time Podcast: Spotify Apple Podcasts
Team News: go here
This is how I see City lining up against Palace this weekend.
Ederson starts as per usual. The Brazilian has been in imperious form lately. He has only conceded five league goals in 2022.
Defensively. City has a couple of issues. Ruben Dias is definitely out for this fixture. That means Aymeric Laporte and John Stones will be the starting central defensive partnership. Joao Cancelo’s likely absence means that Ukrainian national team captain Oleksandr Zinchenko gets another start at left-back.
There’s better news at right-back as Kyle Walker comes straight back into the starting lineup after missing the midweek Champions League clash through suspension.
Rodri comes straight back into the side for club captain Fernandinho after being rested midweek. Kevin De Bruyne will be raring to go after being rested in the Sporting Lisbon match as well. Bernardo Silva will partner with the Belgian in midfield.
In attack, Phil Foden will start centrally. The young Englishman has made this position his own this season and I see no reason he wouldn’t start here. Riyad Mahrez returns to the starting lineup on the right-hand side of the attack after being another who was rested midweek.
The Algerian has been in scintillating form since returning from AFCON. I am going with Raheem Sterling to start on the left wing ahead of Jack Grealish.
Although the Sky Blues defense seems a little vulnerable, I just can’t see the away side dropping points here. Look for City to heap the pressure right back upon Liverpool with a routine victory. Manchester City 2-0.
Stuart Kavanagh is an up-and-coming sports journalist from Melbourne, Australia. Along with being the owner of the sports and entertainment website thepyrrhic.com, he is also the co-host of the ‘After Extra Time’ podcast. Football mad, he is always down for debate and discussion at @stueyissickofit on Twitter.Follow paulmbanks
