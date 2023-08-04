Man City Starting XI Prediction vs Arsenal (Community Shield)

Happy Community Shield Eve everyone. It was only about 70 days ago that we last had Premier League football. Seems like kind of a short off-season doesn’t it? But for Manchester City, they’ll go just 56 days in between competitive matches.

That’s what happens when you win a treble- you’re alive longer and longer in tournaments, and the extra fixtures pile up.

Community Shield FYIs

Manchester City vs Arsenal FC

Kickoff: Sunday Aug. 6, 4pm BST, Wembley Stadium

Starting XI Predictions: Arsenal Manchester City

Team News: Arsenal Manchester City

Watch: ESPN+

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Plus last season was unprecedented in shape and scope, given that the first ever winter/mid-season World Cup was staged, throwing everything way off kilter.

So with the curtain raiser that is the Community Shield now upon us, how will Pep Guardiola and his side approach it?

Will they go full bore, and will Pep play the strongest side possible? Or is it going to be more mix and match?

Some starters and reserves? There is no right or wrong answer, but here is our best guess. Look for the debut of Mateo Kovacic in Manchester City shirt.

Man City Starting XI (3-2-4-1) Prediction vs Arsenal (Community Shield)

Ederson; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji; John Stones, Rodri; Bernardo Silva, Mateo Kovacic, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish; Erling Haaland

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

