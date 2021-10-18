In looking at what kind of lineup Manchester City manager Pep Guariola might put out at Club Brugge tomorrow night, one might expect the duo of midfielder Ilkay Gundogan and defender Oleksandr Zinchenko to feature in the first XI.
Both were fit enough to make the bench in the over Burnley, so maybe an increased role in this one? Also, with Gabriel Jesus and Ederson unavailable on the weekend due to World Cup qualifying/the Premier League’s obstinance for adjusting their schedule to that, we should expect first team assignments for the Brazilian duo.
Manchester City at Club Brugge UCL Group Stage FYIs
Kickoff: Oct. 19, 5:45pm BST, Jan Breydel Stadium
Manchester City Team News: go here
UCL Standings, Form Guide: Manchester City 3rd, 3pts, LW Club Brugge 2nd, 4pts, WD
Elsewhere, Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias and Jack Grealish should all be returning to the first XI here, with Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling going back to the bench. In the case of the latter, it will just be more grist for the mill, for a man who openly wants out, due to lack of playing time.
Manchester City Starting XI Prediction at Club Brugge
Ederson; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Ilkay Gundogan, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne; Gabriel Jesus, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish
Prediction: Manchester City 2, Club Brugge 1
The Cityzens really really need this one, and I think they’ll respond with a result here.
