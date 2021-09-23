Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs Chelsea FC

Manchester City return to Premier League action after a triumphant outing in the EFL Cup. The reigning league champions beat Wycombe Wanderers 6-1 in midweek and now travel to London to take on Chelsea in a very important clash.
This will be the first meeting between the two teams since last season’s Champions League final. Having already lost three times to Thomas Tuchel, Pep Guardiola will really want to get one better of the German, for many reasons, this time around.
Chelsea vs Manchester City FYIs:
Kick-off time: 12:30 PM GMT, 25 September Saturday, Stamford Bridge
Weekly Premier League Preview Podcast: go here
Starting XI Prediction: Chelsea Manchester City
Team News: Chelsea Manchester City
Form Guide (All Competitions): Chelsea (DWWWW) Manchester City (WWWDW)
Ederson will return to the starting XI with Zack Steffen dropping to the bench. City are likely to set up in a 4-3-3 formation. The defence will see a new look at the weekend with Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo coming in as the full-backs. As for the centre-backs, it will once again be the combination of Nathan Ake and Ruben Dias.
In the midfield, Rodri is expected to be back as the anchor to protect the defence. Since Ilkay Gundogan is a doubt for this game, Bernardo Silva is the one who could be selected along with Kevin De Bruyne.
The centre of midfield is where the game could be won or lost,as the visitors will need to find a way to impose themselves on the game. If they fail to set the tempo, they could once again end up on the losing side.
There will be changes in the attack as well. Guardiola is likely to go with Gabriel Jesus on the right-wing as this has worked very well for them.
Jack Grealish will be back on the left-wing and the boss has to make a decision on the centre forward. It will come down to Ferran Torres or Raheem Sterling with the latter more likely to get the nod.
Manchester City have not found much luck playing against Chelsea in their last few games.
If that has to change, Guardiola’s men must play with a speed and intensity that is superior to the hosts. Despite an incredibly strong opposition facing them, City have the ability to come away with the three points.
Predicted Manchester City Starting XI vs Chelsea (4-3-3):
Ederson, Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake, Joao Cancelo, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling, Jack GrealishFollow paulmbanks
Comments
Nice sqaud to face the champion
Up chelsea igo win inshaallah