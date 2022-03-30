With one eye on the UEFA Champions League knockout round resumption next week, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola may do a bit of squad rotation when his side visits Burnley FC on Saturday. After all, the Clarets are the penultimate side in the Premier League table right now, and City’s squad rotation still leaves them with a very strong side to put on the pitch. As City continues their quest for another treble, the team they’ll start out with will still be a very strong one for this match.
With Liverpool nipping at their heels, let’s take a look at who Pep Guardiola might call upon in this one.
Manchester City at Burnley FC
Kickoff: Sat Apr 2, 3pm Turf Moor
City Team News: go here
After Extra Time Pod: Apple Spotify
PL Form Guide: Man City DWWLW Burnley FC LLLDW
PL Position: Man City 29mp, 70pts, 1st Burnley FC 27mp, 21pts, 19th
Result Probability: Man City 79% Burnley FC 14% Draw 7%
There could be a mini crisis or sorts in central defense for this one, potentially, so with that in mind we went back to what Pep did last time he was in this situation- slotting central midfielder Fernandinho into the back line.
Manchester City Starting XI Prediction at Burnley FC
Steffen, Zinchenko, Laporte, Fernandinho, Walker; De Bruyne, Rodri, Silva; Sterling, Foden, Mahrez
Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”
He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
