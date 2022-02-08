Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs Brentford

Brentford heads to the Etihad Stadium in a midweek fixture to face Manchester City. It is their first-ever visit to the Etihad. They last played against Manchester City away, all the way back in 1989. The venue was Maine Road for that fixture.
Not that we need any more stats to illustrate Manchester City’s complete dominance of the English top tier. I have another incredible record to report. The Citizens have won their last 17 consecutive fixtures played on a Wednesday.
Fortress Etihad is rarely breached. Since their shock loss to Crystal Palace back in October, City has won their last nine fixtures on the bounce on home turf. That includes a six-match win streak in the league with an aggregate score of 20-4.
Manchester City vs Brentford FYIs
Kick-off time: Wednesday 9th February, 7.45 PM
Where is it? Etihad Stadium, Manchester
Who’s in form? Manchester City (WWWDW) Brentford (LLLLL)
What are the odds? Man City (-900) Brentford (+1800) Draw (+950)
It’s crystal ball time. That means I am going to stick my neck out and attempt to predict the starting XI for Man City. Here goes nothing.
I think Ederson is a lock to replace Zack Steffen between the posts. USMNT international Steffen performed admirably in the FA Cup. When one of the best ‘keepers on the planet is available for selection, however, he’ll always get the nod.
Kyle Walker is back from his strange December holiday. The right-back is one of the few England Euro 2020 stars who hasn’t had his colors lowered this season.
Joao Cancelo will play on the opposite side of defense at left-back.
The Portuguese has been in scintillating form this season.
Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte will pair up at center back. They are the clear first-choice pairing, so there is no reason they shouldn’t start here.
Spanish defensive midfielder Rodri will replace Fernandinho as the defensive midfielder. He will shield the defense and be charged with catalyzing attacks from deep. Bernardo Silva, another Portuguese in scintillating form this season, will play ahead of him alongside one of the best in the world in Kevin De Bruyne.
Riyad Mahrez’s brace against Fulham in the FA Cup keeps him in the starting lineup on the right, with Raheem Sterling starting on the left.
Phil Foden will start centrally. The attack is fluid and I expect these three to rotate between themselves during the 90. I can’t see anything else occurring other than Manchester City claiming a big victory over the Bees. There will be goals. 4-0 City.
