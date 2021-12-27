Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs Brentford FC

Manchester City head into their clash with the Bees of Brentford hot on the heels of their 6-3 drubbing of Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City side. That win over the Foxes gave them a 6 point lead over fellow title challengers Chelsea and Liverpool. Albeit Liverpool still has a game in hand.
The last league meetings between these two sides also came in a season where Manchester City were the reigning champions. It was the 1937/38 first division season, and the Bees won both home and away against City. Incredible! There is almost zero chance that happens in the 2021/22 season.
In their last three league fixtures, City has scored an astonishing 17 goals whilst conceding only three. Not bad for a side without a recognized striker.
Brentford vs Manchester City FYIs:
Kick-off time: 8.15 PM GMT, 29th December 2021
Form Guide (All Competitions): Watford (W**LL) Man City (LWWWW)
For the last time in 2021, let’s look at our Sky Blue crystal ball and see who makes the starting xi for the reigning Premier League champions.
I have waxed lyrical about City’s gloveman Ederson in these preview pieces recently. And I maintain that the current golden gloves holder is the best in the world at the moment. I think this could be the perfect fixture to give him a rest and give USA international Zack Steffen a run.
In defense, Joao Cancelo will continue to fill in at right-back with Kyle Walker AWOL. At left-back, Oleksandr Zinchenko will continue to deputize as well. Centrally I am going for a rare league start for Nathan Ake. The young Dutchman has found starts scarce and he will need to grab this opportunity with both hands.
They will partner him with Frenchman turned Spaniard Aymeric Laporte.
Fernandinho will get a rare chance to lead his side from the opening whistle for a second straight fixture as Rodri remains a major doubt for this one. There is a plethora of world-class options for the two spots just ahead of him.
I am going to pick Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden as an ultra attacking midfield duo.
I attack I am going to go with Cole Palmer as the central attacking option. The youngster has shown in previous starts they can rely on him. I think Jack Grealish and Gabriel Jesus should get minutes to show what they can do in this one.
They have been on the outs lately but could put themselves back in contention for regular starts with excellent performances in this match.
I feel very confident in predicting a big, big win for City here. I love the Bees, but I think this is a bridge too far for even the most ardent of Bee-lievers. Big win for City.Follow paulmbanks
