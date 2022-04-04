While Manchester City are indeed favorites here, among the field of Champions League quarterfinalists, to win it all, their next match-up is indeed tricky. A Diego Simeone Atletico Madrid side, especially one that sets up very well defensively, could pose a lot of problems for Pep Guardiola.
It all depends on how he structures his team and the tactics they utilize. It’s always interesting here as he doesn’t have a true central out and out striker (although that will change this summer if the rumors are indeed true that they have signed/will sign Erling Haaland.
Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid UCL Quarterfinal Leg 1/2 FYIs
When is it? Tuesday, April 5, 2022, 8 PM Local Time
Where is it? The City of Manchester Stadium
Manchester City Preview Material: Team News
Who’s in form? Manchester City (WWDDW) Atletico Madrid (WWWWW)
After Extra Time Podcast: Spotify Apple Podcasts
For now though, they’ll have to make do with their collection of attacking midfielders and wingers, a position group that is both deep and talented. Riyad Mahrez and Bernardo Silva were back on the bench at Burnley FC, but the attacking duo could come back into the first XI here.
Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs Atletico Madrid
Ederson; Cancelo, Laporte, Stones, Zinchenko; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Foden, Sterling
