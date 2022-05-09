For their Wednesday clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has a defensive injury crisis here to with. In the back line, John Stones, Kyle Walker and Ruben Dias are now out of commission for the last three games of the season. So it will be interesting to see what options Pep selects in that position group when his club takes to the pitch in midweek at the Midlands.
The good news for City is that they gained two more points on Liverpool in the title race over the weekend, and that means they’re moving that much closer to getting their hands on the trophy once again.
Man City at Wolves FYIs
Kick: Molineux Stadium, Wed. 11 May, 20:15 (UK).
TV: live in the UK on Sky Sports
MCFC team news: go here
After Extra Time Podcast: Spotify Apple Podcasts
PL Form: Man City WWWWD Wolves DLLLW
PL Position: Man City 1st, 86 pts Wolves 8th, 50 pts
Google Result Probability: Man City 77% Draw 15% Wolves 8%
If City takes all three points on the road, versus a Wolves side that has been struggling lately with form, the Reds will be nearing the end of opportunities to catch them.
Manchester City Starting XI Prediction at Wolves
Ederson; Cancelo, Fernandinho, Laporte, Zinchenko; Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne; Grealish, Sterling, Jesus
Fearless Prediction: City 3, Wolves 0
Look for the Sky Blues to once again cruise, as they are indeed locked in right now.
Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”
He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast, part of Edge of the Crowd Network. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind