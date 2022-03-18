Southampton FC rarely ever gets a result against the Manchester City of Pep Guardiola, but when they do it is indeed epic. As I amazingly (read: just total luck) called back on January 22, City’s historical Premier League winning streak was going to come to an end at the hands of Saints. The south coast club did indeed accomplish that, stalemating the Man City juggernaut to a score draw. Can they upset the balance again here on Sunday?
Or will we see the favored big money club move on to the FA Cup Final Four? Let’s preview!
Man City at Southampton FC FA Cup Quarterfinal FYIs
Kickoff: Sun Mar 20, 3pm, St. Mary’s
Key Stat: Southampton has only beaten City once during the Pep Guardiola era (3D,9L)
Team News for Both Sides
Ruben Dias, arguably the team’s best defender, suffered a hamstring injury in the last round of the FA Cup and he’s not expected to return until April at the earliest. Cole Palmer is nearing his return from a foot injury, with the attacker potentially making the bench for this one. Subject to a criminal investigation, on numerous charges including rape, left-back Benjamin Mendy remains indefinitely suspended. He’ll probably never play again.
Nathan Tella (Groin Injury), Alex McCarthy (Thigh Problems) and Lyanco (Hamstring Injury) aren’t available for Southampton gaffer Ralph Hasenhüttl.
Manchester City Starting XI Final Score Predictions
Ederson, Zinchenko, Laporte, Stones, Walker; De Bruyne, Rodri, Silva; Sterling, Foden, Mahrez
Score prediction: City 2, Southampton 0
Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of "Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America," as well as "No, I Can't Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry."
He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
