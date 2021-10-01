Manchester City Starting XI Prediction at Liverpool

Manchester City got a rude awakening in the Champions League as they were completely outclassed in France by Paris Saint-Germain. Now, they have another tough challenge as they travel to Anfield to take on one of their main title rivals, Liverpool.
Pep Guardiola would have been unhappy with how his team could not cope with what PSG threw at them. Unless there is an improvement at the weekend, the Reds have a chance to inflict another defeat. So, what kind of starting XI are City going to have?
Liverpool vs Manchester City FYIs
Kick-off time: 4:30 PM GMT, 3 October Sunday
Team News: Manchester City Liverpool
Starting XI Predictions: Manchester City Liverpool
Form Guide (All Competitions): Liverpool (WWWDW) Manchester City (WDWWL)
Guardiola is likely to stick to his favoured 4-3-3 formation that has Ederson in goal. And in the defence, there is only going to be one change. John Stones will come in for Aymeric Laporte and the Englishman will be with his usual partner Ruben Dias.
And as for the full-backs, it is going to be Kyle Walker on the right and Joao Cancelo on the left.
The midfield is going to be the same one that took on PSG, mainly due to the unavailability of Ilkay Gundogan. The German, with his penetrating runs from midfield, would have been ideal to play against Liverpool, but City have to look for another way.
This will see the trio of Bernardo Silva, Rodri and Kevin De Bruyne play in the middle. There will be added responsibility on Silva to aid the attackers.
Against Chelsea, Phil Foden worked very well as a false nine and Guardiola will want the Englishman back in that role.
And on the wings, it is going to be Gabriel Jesus and Jack Grealish, on the right and left, respectively. These three with their movement and pace can disrupt the hosts’ defence.
If Manchester City can get their midfield and attack linking regularly, they could come away with the three points.
Beating Liverpool at Anfield is never easy but if there is one team that could do it, it is the defending Premier League champions.
Predicted Manchester City Starting XI vs Liverpool (4-3-3):
Ederson, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish
