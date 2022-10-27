It sounds like, according to Pep Guardiola, Erling Haaland is dealing with a couple minor issues. Battling a knock on his foot, he’ll need to get a rest sometime, and Saturday might be the perfect time. (Don’t worry he can still break the single season scoring records this season!)

City travel to Leicester this weekend, where they’ll take on a Foxes side that has finally shown some life in this season, over the course of the past few weeks.

Manchester City at Leicester City FYIs

Kick-off time: 12:30 PM GMT, 29th October 2022

Premier League Form Guide: Man City WLWWW Leicester WWDLW

Premier League Position: Man City 2nd, 26 pts Leicester 17th, 11 pts

Google Result Probability: Man City 76% Leicester 9% Draw 15%

The hosts are still hovering around the drop zone though, even despite the recent uptick in form. In other words, they will be very overmatched against Guardiola’s men, with or without Haaland.

Manchester City Starting XI Prediction at Leicester City

Ederson; Stones, Dias, Ake, Cancelo; Rodri, Gundogan; Mahrez, De Bruyne, Foden; Alvarez

Prediction: Manchester City 3, Leicester City 0

The reigning champions should cruise on the road here, after just posting a less than inspiring result on the continent in mid-week.

