Manchester City have one foot in the UEFA Champions League semifinals, but they still need to finish the job at Atletico Madrid first. Up 1-0 from the first leg, Pep Guardiola’s men still need to be on upset alert here. City has still never won the UCL, and they have only reached the final once (last year).
Let’s look at who Pep might select for his first team here, as he attempts to move his side towards attempting to capture the one trophy that they covet the most of all.
Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid UCL Quarterfinal Leg 2/2 FYIs
When is it? Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 8 PM Local Time, City leads on aggregate 1-0
Where is it? Wanda Metropolitano
Manchester City Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction
Who’s in form? Manchester City (WWDDWWD) Atletico Madrid (WWWWWLL)
After Extra Time Podcast: Spotify Apple Podcasts
Manchester City Starting XI Prediction at Atletico Madrid (Champions League)
Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Ake; Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Foden, Sterling
Fearless Prediction
Atletico Madrid 0, Manchester City 0 (Cityzens progress through 1-0 on aggregate to the semis)
