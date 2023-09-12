Thus far, Manchester City is looking just as much juggernaut as ever- taking 12 points from a possible 12 thus far, the only Premier League side to have done so. In the process, they have accrued a goal differential of +9, winning with style, panache and authority. Now comes a huge league fixture against another side that has gotten off to a very successful start- West Ham United.

The Hammers good early form has been surprising; they’re currently in UCL qualification position.

West Ham vs Manchester City FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Sept. 16, 3pm, London Stadium, London, UK

Starting XI Predictions Manchester City West Ham

Team News: Manchester City West Ham

PL Position, Form: Manchester City 1st, 12 pts, WWWW West Ham 4th, 10 pts, WWWD

Google Result Probability: Manchester City 65% Draw 20% West Ham 15%

Competition for places in Pep’s team is always cutthroat, but that is ramped up even more with the return of Jack Grealish and John Stones to the side. And what about Kyle Walker- is he “undroppable now?”

And then Phil Foden, you have the debate going on about where to use him. Does he line up on the left side? Well, you heard what England Manager Gareth Southgate said- just ask Pep Guardiola.

Finally, in predicting our team we decided to include the late summer signing Jeremy “Count” Doku (for you Star Wars fans).

Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs West Ham United

Ederson; Josko Gvardiol, Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake; Rodri, Mateo Kovacic; Phil Foden, Julian Alvarez, Jeremy Doku; Erling Haaland

