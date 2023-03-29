Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs Liverpool FC

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola only has two injury concerns for this weekend’s marquee match against Liverpool, but they are big name, star players. Phil Foden will definitely miss out and Erling Haaland will likely be a match day decision.

Hard to say if Haaland will be utilized here or not (was his Norway withdrawal just precautionary? Or is his groin injury substantial?), as a massive UEFA Champions League clash is on the horizon.

That said, if City are going all out to try and defend their Premier League title this season, then this game here against the only team the team that stopped them from winning five league titles in a row (instead of “just” four out of five) is a must win.

For now, we’re leaving Haaland on the bench, but we’ll see what happens during the week, as we get closer to gameday. Maybe he’ll just do a cameo off the bench.

Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs Liverpool

Ederson; Ake, Dias, Laporte, Walker; Rodri, Gundogan, Mahrez, De Bruyne, Bernardo; Alvarez

