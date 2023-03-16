Man City Starting XI Prediction vs Burnley (FA Cup Quarterfinal)

The other-worldly display that Erling Haaland put on in midweek seems to cement his status as best pure scorer in world football.

Maybe it starts to move him into the best player alive conversation as well? Having already broken the Manchester City single season scoring record, he is next closing in on the Premier League single season record. That’s impressive enough already, but who knows what he could someday accomplish beyond that?!

Manchester City vs Burnley FYIs

Kickoff: Sat March 18, 5:45pm, Etihad Stadium

Competition: FA Cup Quarterfinal

Fun Fact: The first ever meeting between these two sides in the FA Cup came way back in 1931, with Burnley winning

Stat Pack: Burnley have lost their last 10 meetings with City, across all competitions, with an aggregate score of 34-1

Having achieved a quintuple on Tuesday night against RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League round of 16, he should easily rack up a few more scoring strikes against Burnley, a Championship level side on Saturday. With City still alive in three competitions this season, expect the Haaland goal tally to keep climbing and climbing and climbing.

Here is the rest of the strong lineup we expect Pep Guardiola to select on Saturday.

Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs Burnley (FA Cup Quarterfinal)

Ederson; Lewis, Dias, Ake, Walker; Silva, De Bruyne, Gundogan; Mahrez, Alvarez, Haaland

Prediction: Man City 4, Burnley 0

