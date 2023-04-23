The tide has no doubt turned in the Premier League title race now. Manchester City may still trail Arsenal by five points at the very top of the table, but they have two games in hand, plus home field advantage on Wednesday night, for this very titanic clash.

Pep Guardiola’s men have work to do, in order to seal the deal, but momentum is very much on their side right now.

Arsenal at Manchester City FYIs

Kickoff: Wed Apr. 26, 8pm, Etihad Stadium

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Team News: Arsenal Manchester City

Starting XI Predictions: Arsenal Manchester City

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 17% Manchester City 62% Draw 21%

PL Standing: Arsenal 1st, 75 pts 32 matches played Manchester City 2nd, 70 pts 30 matches played

PL Form: Arsenal DDDWW Manchester City WWWWW

All the prognosticators, pundits, projectionists and predictors believe the chances and odds are in favor of City now. So with that in mind, we just see Pep going very strong and straight-forward with his team here.

No need to get too cute with tactics, or over-analyze with formations. Just go full bore and get the job done. If they close the deal out in the end, it would mark five league titles in six seasons.

Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs Arsenal

Ederson; Laporte, Dias, Akanji; Rodri, Phillips; Grealish, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Walker; Haaland

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

