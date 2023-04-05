Manchester City visit Southampton on Saturday in a match-up that looks like it could be the biggest blow out of the season. At least on paper, but of course, as we all know, matches aren’t played on paper.

The overall series is actually very even. Southampton have 33 wins to Man City’s 40, while the two sides have split the spoils on 27 occasions.

Southampton FC vs Manchester City FYIs

Kick-off time: 5.30 PM GMT, April 8, 2023, St. Mary’s Stadium

Team News for Both Sides: go here

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

PL Standings: Southampton FC 20th, 23 pts Man City 2nd, 64 pts

PL Form Guide: Southampton FC LDLDW Man City WWWD

Google Result Probability: Southampton FC 8% Man City 77% Draw 15%

That said, any time the defending champions are taking on the team that has spent most of the season in dead last place…well, you know what to expect here. As do the bookies, with Southampton backed to win to the tune of 39/4. A draw cab be had for 5/1 at most sports books while the pricing on Manchester City to win this match is typically 1/5.

In terms of the first team prediction, we think Erling Haaland will be on a pitch count here, and only play limited minutes.

Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs Southampton FC

Ederson; Ake, Dias, Laporte, Walker; Rodri, Gundogan, Mahrez, De Bruyne, Grealish; Alvarez

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories