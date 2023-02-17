Man City Team News, Starting XI Prediction at Nottingham Forest

Manchester City, the defending Premier League champions and titlists in four of the last five seasons, have spent most of this season out of pole position in the table.

However that all changed when they beat Arsenal in midweek. Now they’re back on top, albeit only slightly via point differential. It’s highly unlikely they’ll drop points in their next clash, when they visit lower table Nottingham Forest on Saturday. So without further ado, let’s preview.

Manchester City at Nottingham Forest FYIs

Kick off: 7:45pm, Saturday Feb 18, City Ground

PL Position: Man City 1st, 51 pts Nottingham Forest 14th, 24pts

Form Guide: Man City WWLWW Nottingham Forest LWDWW

Google Result Probability: Man City 75% Nottingham Forest 9% Draw 16%

Team News for Both Sides

Next to nothing to say in regards to City, as John Stones (thigh/hamstring injury) remains out. Flipping over to Forest, ex Manchester United man Jesse Lingard (knee) and Ryan Yates (illness) are doubts.

However, their list of confirmed injury absentees is excessively long, and it goes like this: Giulian Biancone (knee), Omar Richards (calf), Taiwo Awoniyi (groin), Dean Henderson (thigh), Moussa Niakhate (thigh), Scott McKenna (thigh) and Willy Boly (thigh).

So that is that!

Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs Nottingham Forest

Ederson; Silva, Dias, Laporte, Ake; Gundogan, De Bruyne; Foden, Alvarez, Mahrez; Haaland

