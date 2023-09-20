Manchester City has returned from the September international break in strong fashion, beating a good West Ham United (in league play) and Red Star Belgrade (in Champions League competition) by the same score, 3-1. Next they host Nottingham Forest, a side that they routed 6-0 in this same fixture last season. Erling Haaland achieved a hat trick in that match, and trying to contain him will obviously be top of mind for Forest.

He’s only been in the Premier League for a season and change, but he’s accomplished five hat tricks already, all of which came at home.

Nottingham Forest at Manchester City FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Sept. 23, 3pm, Etihad Stadium, Manchester, UK

TV/Streaming: USA Network, NBC Sports website

Google Result Probability: Manchester City 84% Draw 11% Nottingham Forest 5%

And home has been really good, lately, to both the big Norwegian and Man City, as they have won 19 consecutive at The Etihad, across all competitions. However, Steve Cooper has his troops off to a good start, with Morgan Gibbs-White and Taiwo Awoniyi looking solid so far. Expect a lot of scoring in this one.

Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs Nottingham Forest

Ederson; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji, Josko Gvardiol; Rodri, Matheus Nunes; Jeremy Doku, Julian Alvarez, Phil Foden; Erling Haaland

