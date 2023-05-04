And then there was one- Manchester City striker supreme Erling Haaland. He is now the all-time leader in Premier League single season scoring, ahead of Saturday’s clash against Leeds United. And he still has three games to go! With 35 scoring strikes, he has surpassed Mohamed Salah, from 2017-18, who had the mark for a 38 games season with 32 goals.

For the 38 game season, the joint record is Andy Cole in 1993-94 and Alan Shearer in 1994-95, who both had 34. It’s all moot now, as there is just Haaland, standing alone as the PL single season scoring king.

Manchester City at Leeds United FYIs

Kick off: 5:30pm local Saturday May 6, Etihad Stadium

Team News for Both Sides: go here

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Google Result Probability: Manchester City 84% Draw 10% Leeds United 6%

PL Position: Manchester City 1st, 79 pts Leeds United 16th, 30 pts

PL Form Guide: Manchester City WWWWW Leeds United LDLLL

What a year for sports in terms of individual record shattering! Of the biggest and most prestigious benchmarks too!

First Aaron Judge breaks the American League record for home runs, and becomes Major League Baseball’s non-steroid inflated single season home run king. And now Haaland’s achievements.

Can he become the single season leader of any and all of Europe’s big five leagues?

It’s a very tall order, as that benchmark belongs to Lionel Messi, who netted 50 times in 2011-12 for FC Barcelona. If Haaland averages a hat trick during this final stretch, he’ll tie it.

The next chance to rack up the goals comes Saturday against lowly Leeds.

Let’s see who else could join Haaland in the starting XI come this weekend, and help provide service for scoring.

Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs Leeds United

Ederson, Akanji, Dias, Laporte, Stones: Rodri, Gundogan; Silva, Alvarez, Grealish; Haaland

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories