When it comes to the Premier League title chase, Manchester City are in the driver’s seat, to say the least, ahead of a weekend match at Fulham. They can afford to drop three points down the stretch here, and almost certainly four, due to goal differential, even if Arsenal win out.

Given the form that the Gunners are in, it is highly unlikely the north London side runs the table.

Manchester City at Fulham FYIs

Kick-off time/Date 2 PM, Sunday 30th April 2023, Craven Cottage

PL Form: Man City WWWWW Fulham LWWWL

PL Standing: Man City 2nd, 73 pts Fulham 10th, 45 pts

Google Result Probability: Man City 77% Fulham 8% Draw 15%

With yesterday’s 4-1 emphatic rout, Pep Guardiola has now won seven straight against his mentee, Mikel Arteta. The goal differential over the course of those seven matches is an eye-popping 19-3! Yikes.

But Pep maintains this title race is far from over.

“I don’t underestimate Arsenal for one second,” he said in his postgame presser last night.

“I know how good they are. I give incredible credit to what they have done. I prefer to think they didn’t have their best level because we were really good. I prefer to analyze that game not saying they were not…”

Up next is a Sunday matinee at Craven Cottage, so let’s look at who Guardiola might select for his first team in that one.

Manchester City Starting XI Prediction at Fulham FC

Ederson, Manuel Akanji, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, John Stones, Rodri, Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva, Ilkay Gundogan, Jack Grealish, Erling Haaland

